A New Brunswick family was left shaken after they discovered four dead dogs in the forest over the weekend.

Justin Stewart was hunting with his wife and two small children near Lawrence Station, N.B., when they walked down a remote path several kilometers off Route 127 and came across a pile of garbage.

Stewart says his wife pointed at a tarp, which appeared to have foxes sticking out.

"I went up and I took a look and I (saw) the collars, so they were definitely dogs. There were three of them laying there, looked to be tied up," Stewart says.

"It wasn't a pretty sight."

Stewart says there was a fourth dog nearby that appeared to have been there much longer than the others. He estimates at least one of the animals may have been there for months.

"Looked like a couple boxers. One of them sort of looked like a German shepherd, and the other one you couldn't tell at all," he says.

Stewart contacted the Department of Natural Resources when he got home. They contacted the SPCA and police.

The RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying who owned the dogs.

"It's not something you can just turn away from and just drive away, that's for sure," Stewart says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West District RCMP at 506-466-7030.

The SPCA did not return CTV News’s calls for comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.