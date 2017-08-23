

CTV Atlantic





The president and CEO of the Maritimes’ only children's hospital has resigned.

The IWK released a statement Wednesday evening stating its board of directors has accepted the resignation of Tracy Kitch, effective immediately.

Kitch made news after questions were raised about her expense claims. The IWK confirms a third-party review is currently underway.

Kitch has been president and CEO of the IWK Health Centre since 2014.

Until a replacement is found, Dr. Krista Jangaard, the hospital's vice-president of medicine and academic affairs, will take over.

Chair of the IWK board of directors Karen Hutt says Dr. Jangaard along with senior executives will meet with their teams, “To provide further updates and provide support to everyone in the organization as they continue to focus on fulfilling the IWK's vision and priorities around providing safe, high quality care to the populations we serve.”