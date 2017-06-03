Featured
Jimmy Melvin Jr. found not guilty in first-degree murder trial
Jimmy Melvin Jr. arrives at Halifax provincial court on July 20, 2015. Melvin is accused of the February 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. while he slept at a friend's home in Harrietsfield.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 12:37PM ADT
Jimmy Melvin Jr. has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.
Melvin had been accused in the 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. while he slept at a friend's home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
The jury deliberated for nearly two days before handing down its verdict in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.
Melvin still faces a charge of attempting to kill Marriott in December of 2008.
