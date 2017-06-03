

CTV Atlantic





Jimmy Melvin Jr. has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.

Melvin had been accused in the 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. while he slept at a friend's home in Harrietsfield, N.S.

The jury deliberated for nearly two days before handing down its verdict in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Melvin still faces a charge of attempting to kill Marriott in December of 2008.