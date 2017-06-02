

A Nova Scotia woman is warning others about a job advertisement circulating online that she says is an effort to get money from potential job-seekers in the Maritimes.

Jennifer Shorthouse was looking for a job after she had her first child when she found a potential opportunity. The ad was for a administrative assistant position for a construction company expanding its office locations.

“Everything about the job fit with what I was looking for,” says Shorthouse.

However, Shorthouse became suspicious after she completed an interview through email and received a job offer.

“They wanted to send me a cheque so I could go out and buy stationary and secure a hotel for them when they were going to come into town,” says Shorthouse.

The job posting was linked to the official-looking website for Brooks Levy Construction.

However Brooks Levy, owner of Brooks Levy Construction in Centreville, N.S., says he doesn’t even have a website.

“When it comes to the contact information that's my address, but that's not my email,” says Levy.

Levy says his company's name and address were high jacked and four months ago, he started getting as many as twenty calls a day asking if he was hiring.

“They were ready to take the cheque to the bank, so I had to call them and tell them not to do that,” says Levy.

CTV tried calling the numbers listed on the misleading website but the number couldn’t be completed as dialed.

Better Business Bureau has received a number of complaints.

“I think the end game is to get money. But this looks very legitimate, it does,” says Peter Moorhouse the Better Business Bureau Atlantic Provinces CEO.

Moorhouse says promises of high salaries and no interviews are red flags.

“I hate to have to tell somebody that the opportunity that they thought is legitimate actually isn't and then if someone who is unemployed loses money on top of that that's even worse,” says Moorhouse.

Jennifer Shorthouse has since found a job after seeking help from a recruitment firm.

