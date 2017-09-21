

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A judge has acquitted a former Halifax cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

The Crown alleged Houssen Milad kissed a female passenger on top of her head while driving her home to the Armdale neighbourhood in June 2016.

The Crown also alleged that he groped her buttock before she got out of the vehicle.

The 26-year-old complainant told Judge Gregory Lenehan she did not consent to being touched by the driver.

Milad testified in his own defence, denying through an Arabic interpreter that the woman was ever in his vehicle.

Milad broke down in tears today before the judge told him he was "free to leave" Halifax provincial court.