

CTV Atlantic





A judge has ruled that the injunction filed by Saint Mary’s University on Friday will go ahead.

Chief Justice Deborah Smith was in a Halifax courtroom on Sunday and decided the Huskies and Acadia Axmen will play this week for the Atlantic University Football semifinal game.

The game was called into question when one of Saint Mary’s players was revealed to be on the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice roster up until October of 2016. University by-laws say a player can’t compete within one year of playing for the CFL, but there is some ambiguity regarding a calendar year versus an Academic Year.

This is the second time this season the Saint Mary's football team has been investigated for fielding an ineligible player. Last month U Sports stripped the Huskies of one regular season win and one preseason win after determining an ineligible player had been on the roster for those games. SMU was also fined by U Sports and placed on probation for 18 months.

Acadia will now get ready to host the Loney Bowl on Tuesday.

The University said in court that putting a game on with 48 hours of notice would not be possible. In response, representatives from Saint Mary’s offered to host the game if Acadia declines.

Saint Mary’s also said that the player whose eligibility was in question will take the field this week to play the game.