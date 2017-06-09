

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Judicial recounts are underway in two ridings that produced tight races in last month's Nova Scotia election.

The Tories requested recounts in Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank, where candidate Dan McNaughton lost to Liberal Bill Horne by 66 votes, and in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie where candidate Rob Wolf lost by 71 votes to Liberal Lloyd Hines.

Two judges are overseeing the recounts, which are being conducted in two rooms at the Halifax courthouse.

Elections Nova Scotia spokesman Andy LeBlanc said Friday that the process simply involves a recounting of ballots to ensure the results tallied in the May 30 election are accurate.

"If there are any ballots that are in question by the candidates, then it's brought before the judge and the judge makes a ruling on what the intent of what that particular ballot was and that would adjust the final count," said LeBlanc.

He said a total of 12 teams are conducting the recount with the candidates and others looking on as witnesses.

"For all intents and purposes it's just like this is election day once again for the ridings that are being recounted," LeBlanc said.

A third recount will be done Monday in the riding of Chester-St. Margaret's, where Denise Peterson-Rafuse lost by 90 votes to Liberal Hugh MacKay.

The Liberals were returned to power with a slim majority in the provincial vote, winning 27 seats in the 51-seat legislature. The Progressive Conservatives won 17 seats and the NDP 7.

Earlier this week, the Liberals said they would not seek a recount in the closest riding of all -- Cape Breton-Richmond -- where veteran cabinet minister Michel Samson lost by 21 votes to Progressive Conservative Alana Paon.