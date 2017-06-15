Featured
Jury begins deliberations in William Sandeson's murder trial
Aly Thomson, THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:40AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:18PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The jury has started deliberating in the first-degree murder trial of Halifax medical student William Sandeson.
Sandeson is charged in the death of Taylor Samson, a 22-year-old Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found.
The trial has heard Samson went to Sandeson's apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, to sell him nine kilograms of marijuana for $40,000.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Josh Arnold gave his final instructions to jury members today, and reminded them that Sandeson is presumed to be innocent unless the Crown has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Arnold told them their verdict must be unanimous, although they do not have to arrive at a conclusion in the same way.
He said if jury members are not completely sure of his guilt, they must find him not guilty.
