Jury selected in trial of N.S. man charged in death of police officer
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 7:27AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 1:51PM AST
HALIFAX -- A jury has been selected in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.
A 16-member jury panel -- eight women and eight men -- has been picked from the pool of hundreds of prospective jurors called to a Halifax courthouse.
Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial, which continues Tuesday afternoon.
The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The 36-year-old Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.