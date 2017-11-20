Featured
Jury selection begins in trial of man charged in death of police officer
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 7:58AM AST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 2:47PM AST
HALIFAX -- Hundreds of people packed a Halifax courthouse Monday as jury selection in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer got underway.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell, 36.
"The offences alleged are second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains. The deceased was an off-duty police officer," Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold told two packed courtrooms of potential jurors.
Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.
Dressed in a black suit, Garnier sat quietly at a bench with defence lawyer Joel Pink during the jury selection process Monday.
He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Prospective jurors will be questioned and selected until a panel is picked.
Crown attorneys Christine Driscoll and Carla Ball are prosecuting the case.
Twenty-three days have been set aside for the trial.