

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Hundreds of people packed a Halifax courthouse Monday as jury selection in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer got underway.

Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell, 36.

"The offences alleged are second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains. The deceased was an off-duty police officer," Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold told two packed courtrooms of potential jurors.

Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.

Dressed in a black suit, Garnier sat quietly at a bench with defence lawyer Joel Pink during the jury selection process Monday.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Prospective jurors will be questioned and selected until a panel is picked.

Crown attorneys Christine Driscoll and Carla Ball are prosecuting the case.

Twenty-three days have been set aside for the trial.