

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Jury selection is expected to continue today in the high-profile murder trial of a Dalhousie University medical student.

About 315 prospective jurors packed two courtrooms in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday for the trial of William Sandeson, accused in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

Much of the day was taken up by requests from people who asked to be excused from serving on the jury for a variety of reasons related to health, financial, language or other issues.

By end of day, six jurors had been selected and about 100 people were told to return to court this morning for the continuation of jury selection.

A panel of 14 jurors will be needed to hear the trial, which is expected to last 32 court days.

Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, four days after Samson, a physics student at Dalhousie, was reported missing.