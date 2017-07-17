

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Halifax this weekend to participate in the city’s Pride parade.

Saturday, a special guest joins the Halifax Pride Parade as we march to advocate, commemorate, and celebrate. See you soon @JustinTrudeau! — Halifax Pride (@HalifaxPride) July 17, 2017

Halifax Pride tweeted on Monday that Trudeau will be on the East Coast for the parade, with Trudeau replying “See you there!”

Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade when he waved the rainbow flag in Toronto in 2016.

Halifax Pride held its first march in 1988 with just 75 people. Since then, the event has grown to welcome numerous diverse communities and welcomes upwards of 120,000 people.