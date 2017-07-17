Featured
Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade
Justin Trudeau attends Toronto's Pride Parade, on Sunday, June 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 8:01PM ADT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Halifax this weekend to participate in the city’s Pride parade.
Saturday, a special guest joins the Halifax Pride Parade as we march to advocate, commemorate, and celebrate. See you soon @JustinTrudeau!— Halifax Pride (@HalifaxPride) July 17, 2017
Halifax Pride tweeted on Monday that Trudeau will be on the East Coast for the parade, with Trudeau replying “See you there!”
See you there! #HFXPride https://t.co/Yj6DxC8BWr— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 17, 2017
Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade when he waved the rainbow flag in Toronto in 2016.
Halifax Pride held its first march in 1988 with just 75 people. Since then, the event has grown to welcome numerous diverse communities and welcomes upwards of 120,000 people.
