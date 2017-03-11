Featured
Kentville man charged with producing crystal meth in basement of market
Crystal meth crystals are presented at the State Office for Criminal Investigations in Berlin, on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 2:40PM AST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly producing crystal meth in the basement of a market in Kentville, N.S.
The Kentville Police Service says around 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a complaint from the owner of the North End Market on Mee Road about an odour in the basement of his building.
Police and fire officials discovered suspected methamphetamine production upon entry.
The building was immediately evacuated by officers due to “the toxic nature of the chemicals.”
The Kentville man was arrested at the scene and charged with unlawfully producing methamphetamine.
He remains in custody and will appear in court on Monday.
Police say the market will remain closed until officers are able to safely secure the building.
