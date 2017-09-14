

CTV Atlantic





A Kings County, N.S. man has been charged after he allegedly drowned a litter of kittens.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it received information about the “possible disappearance of a litter of kittens” in July.

SPCA officers investigated the concern and allege the kittens had been intentionally drowned by their owner.

Daniel Walter Friesen has been charged with willfully and without lawful excuse killing kittens.

The Aldershot, N.S. man is due to be arraigned in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 24.