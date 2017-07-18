Featured
Kings County teen airlifted to hospital after motorcycle collides with car
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 8:51AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9:02AM ADT
An 18-year-old Kings County man is in hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Gaspereau, N.S.
The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Greenfield Road around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his vehicle into a wooded area. He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight.
The occupants of the car were not injured.
Greenfield Road was closed between Ridge Road and White Rock Road while police cleared the scene. It has since reopened.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
