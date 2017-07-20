Featured
Kings County woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 11:11AM ADT
A Kings County, N.S. woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.
The Nova Scotia SPCA laid the charges against Alice Ogilvie of Burlington, N.S. late last year following a lengthy investigation.
Ogilvie pleaded guilty to confining animals to an enclosure or area with inadequate space, unsanitary conditions and failing to provide an opportunity for exercise as to significantly impair the animal’s health or well-being, as well as causing an animal to be in distress.
Ogilvie is due to be sentenced in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 18.
