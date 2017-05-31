

A Cape Breton children's entertainer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Dale Rancourt was initially facing nine charges. Last month he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and breaching his conditions. The Crown dropped the remaining seven charges against Rancourt, who is known to many as Klutzy the Clown.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, Rancourt started a relationship with the teen in July 2016. It started with kissing, but the two eventually lived together for more than a month and a half.

Crown attorney Shane Russell said the teen was suffering from anxiety and depression and had suicidal thoughts at one point. She told a family member about the relationship and they called police.

Rancourt has apologized for his actions, saying he is “terribly remorseful.”

Rancourt was sentenced Wednesday in Sydney provincial court. The Crown and defence recommended a two-year federal sentence in addition to 24 months probation. The judge accepted their joint recommendation.

Rancourt’s sentence is in addition to the seven months he has already served.