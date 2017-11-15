

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Lafarge Canada is seeking industrial approval to burn tires as fuel at a Nova Scotia cement plant.

The company filed for the approval today from the Environment Department to burn tires as a low carbon fuel at its Brookfield plant in Colchester County.

The department says it is reviewing the application and has 60 days to make a decision on the one-year pilot project.

Environment Minister Iain Rankin, who approved the company's environmental assessment in July, has called the project a good way of reducing coal use at the plant.

The move sparked criticism from residents near the plant, environmental groups and Nova Scotia's NDP, which has called on the Liberal government to ban tire burning.

A group of local residents -- Citizens Against the Burning of Tires -- launched a court challenge in August, arguing the government's approval of the project violated the province's Environment Act. A judicial review has been set for March 6 and 7.

To get industrial approval, Lafarge must address several environmental issues, including hazardous waste and air emissions. Once granted, the approval would list the terms and conditions the operation must meet to reduce potential risks to the environment.