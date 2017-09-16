

CTV Atlantic





Police have ruled the suspicious death of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, a homicide.

Officers say the victim was found just after 8 p.m., Thursday, on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon, outside of Halifax, N.S.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Sept. 11 and Thursday to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is ongoing.