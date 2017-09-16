Featured
Lake Loon death ruled homicide
Police are investigating the sudden and suspicious death of a 22-year-old man in the Cherry Brook, N.S. area.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 12:44PM ADT
Police have ruled the suspicious death of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, a homicide.
Officers say the victim was found just after 8 p.m., Thursday, on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon, outside of Halifax, N.S.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Sept. 11 and Thursday to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
An investigation is ongoing.