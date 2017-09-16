

Police have ruled the suspicious death of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, a homicide.

Officers say Sparks was found just after 8 p.m., Thursday, on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon, outside of Halifax, N.S.

Residents in the Cherry Brook area say their community is small and quiet and brought together by shared values of faith and family.

“It's a really nice community, a home community, lots of children, it's home to everybody,” said neighbour, Amanda Colley.

Despite reports of previous brushes with the law, neighbours told CTV News Sparks was well-liked in the community and lived with his grandparents. They said he shoveled driveways during the winter time and was a member of the nearby church.

“It's very sad and it's scary, as a young mother with children growing up in the community, now we have to keep an eye, we have to be mindful of where our children are going, who they're with, be home in the house before dark, it's really, really upsetting,” said Colley.

Investigators were on the scene Friday, scanning the area outside the home where sparks' body was found.

Police have now released the scene where the body was discovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Sept. 11 and Thursday to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.