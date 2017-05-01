

CTV Atlantic





There was plenty of garbage left around the banks of the Pollett river where people gathered last weekend for the annual River Run event in Elgin, New Brunswick.

Participants float down the river often in canoes or homemade rafts, then celebrate into the early morning hours.

Tyler Rigby was one of a few hundred that took part on Saturday. He stayed until Mondayto help clean the banks of the river.

“We're just here to clean up some of the garbage people left behind; it's kind of a tradition for me I guess.”

The Pollet River Run has been a rite of spring in the area for more than 30 years and each year more people participate, but locals say its people from outside the area who are mostly to blame for all the garbage.

“I’d say the people that are from out of town, people that don't seem to want to come back and take a Monday off, or whatever it is, to come clean up their mess,” says Rigby.

The RCMP say most people at the annual event behaved.

“One person was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and another individual was arrested for assault with a weapon,” says RCMP Cst. Cornelius Brown.

A big problem with the event is when people go home, the mess stays behind. Some say it's the most garbage they've seen in years.

“Ketchup wrappers, cigarette butts, cardboard from beer containers, and also the six-pack rings for beer are really, really dangerous for wildlife,” says Christine MacLauchlan with the Peticodiac Watershed Alliance.

A lot of rafts get left behind, which can cause blockages preventing fish from migrating up the river. Experts cleaning the area say a number of species are threatened by the debris.

“There's the inner bay of Fundy Atlantic salmon and that's listed as endangered, so that species is on the brink of extinction,” says MacLauchlan. “We've got wood turtles, striped bass and the American eel.”

Members of the Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance visited the area Monday and will now sit down to determine how many people will be needed to clean up the site.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis