Featured
Large police presence in Yarmouth County as RCMP respond to 'situation'
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 11:20AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 11:22AM ADT
Few details have been released, but there is a large police presence in Yarmouth County.
The RCMP remain tight-lipped about what they are investigating, but they confirm they are responding to a "situation" in Hebron, N.S.
Police were called to the area just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers have blocked off a section of Highway 340, near Highway 1, and they are asking people to avoid the area.
Police say they expect to release more information later today.