Few details have been released, but there is a large police presence in Yarmouth County.

The RCMP remain tight-lipped about what they are investigating, but they confirm they are responding to a "situation" in Hebron, N.S.

Police were called to the area just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers have blocked off a section of Highway 340, near Highway 1, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Police say they expect to release more information later today.