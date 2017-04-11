

A leak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton has cancelled dozens of elective surgeries, and has some people asking if it's time for the hospital to be renovated.

A blocked plumbing line sent water flowing from the second floor into a first floor operating room at the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The water soaked through the floor and onto sterile supplies in the operating room.

Everything in the operating room had to be cleaned and disinfected and some tools had to be thrown out, which set back dozens of surgeries.

Because of the leak, 20 elective surgeries were cancelled on Monday and 27 on Tuesday. CTV News has been told all 47 surgeries have since been rescheduled.

Nicole Tupper, the hospital’s executive director, said in a statement: "Emergency surgical cases were not impacted during the disruption...we expect to be back to normal tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our patients. "

Fredericton-area MLA Jeff Carr says the previous government set aside money for the Chalmers Hospital to get a makeover three years ago, but the Liberal government delayed the go-ahead until last year.

Carr says the leak could be an indication of how necessary renovations are.

“There are lot of upgrades that are needed. The staff there need a safe place and a healthy place to work, as well as to keep the patients healthy and safe, that is top of mind. The Chalmers has waited a number of years,”he said.

So far, $2.5 million has been spent on engineering and design work. The Liberal government has put aside another $4.4 million for more work this year, but construction isn't expected to begin until 2018.

The Horizon Health Network says operations at Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital will be back to normal on Wednesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown