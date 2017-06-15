

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ANTIGONISH, N.S. -- The twin sisters of a former Canadian soldier who fatally shot his mother, wife, daughter and himself are calling for a fatality inquiry, saying they have yet to receive any useful information from public officials, nearly six months after the tragedy.

Cassandra and Chantel Desmond say they have been asking for records and reports to help them understand why Lionel Desmond killed himself and his family in their rural Nova Scotia home in January, but they say their efforts have been in vain.

While still grieving the four deaths, the sisters are making it clear they are furious about what they say is a lack of disclosure from the RCMP, Veterans Affairs Canada, National Defence and the province's health authority.

Chantel Desmond says the family is considering legal action, but she says their priority is to have the province's medical examiner, Dr. Matthew Bowes, call for a judicial fatality inquiry.

Bowes has said he is waiting to see a so-called quality review from the Nova Scotia Health Authority, but he has also said he will take into consideration the views of immediate family members.

Lionel Desmond, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, took his own life after shooting his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna, and their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah.

At the time, family members said the former infantryman did not get the help he needed for his mental illness once he was medically released from the military in 2015.