

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Crown is to begin its closing argument today in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson, the Halifax university student accused of killing 22-year-old Taylor Samson in 2015.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Eugene Tan told the jury that his client is not a "criminal mastermind" and that the Crown twisted evidence in the case to fit its theory that Sandeson murdered Samson during a drug deal.

Tan says the Crown attempted to make Sandeson look like a "calculated murderer who mapped out every detail," when evidence presented at the trial showed the opposite.

He says police and the Crown tried to make evidence fit their theory that Sandeson lured Samson to his south end Halifax apartment with a plan to shoot him and steal 20 pounds of marijuana.

Tan concedes there was a "violent incident" at the apartment, but says Sandeson maintains there was someone else who was also at the apartment.