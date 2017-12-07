

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Christopher Garnier wrote a letter to Catherine Campbell's family during an interview with police hours after he was arrested in the off-duty police officer's death.

In the letter, read aloud by an officer during the interrogation video being shown to the jury at his murder trial, Garnier wrote that it was his "darkest moment" and that if he could give his own life to bring her back, he would.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled Campbell in an apartment in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

The 30-year-old man was arrested by police early on Sept. 16, 2016, around the same time Campbell's body was found face down in thick brush, and was interviewed by police later that same day.

Garnier cried throughout much of the taped interview as he told an interrogator he saw blood on Campbell's face and heard her final breaths.

After roughly 8.5 hours of the 9.5-hour-long interrogation, Garnier was left alone in the grey-walled room with a pen and a piece of paper.

He later told the officers that the letter was addressed to Campbell's family, and wrote "I never wanted this to happen" and "I don't expect you to forgive for what happen, so I won't ask for forgiveness."

Last week, the defence put forth a hypothetical scenario suggesting the 36-year-old Campbell died during a consensual sexual encounter after encouraging Garnier to choke her.