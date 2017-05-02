Featured
Live blog: Jury shown second police interview video at Sandeson trial
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on February 8, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 12:26PM ADT
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man's death at N.B. prison preventable: correctional investigator
- Tyler Noel pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of Baylee Wylie
- Live blog: Jury shown second police interview video at Sandeson trial
- N.S. premier under fire for comments about female election candidates
- N.S. pharmacist fired for baking medical marijuana into cookies
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10