HALIFAX -- The jury in the trial of a Nova Scotia man charged with killing an off-duty police officer has been shown the clothing she was wearing when her body was found in thick brush near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Andre Habib presented the items in Nova Scotia Supreme Court today and wore purple latex gloves as he pulled items from bags and held them up for the 14-member jury.

He showed the court a hair clip, a strapless dress and a strapless bra -- all items the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police officer was wearing when her body was found in the early hours of Sept. 16, 2015.

Christopher Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Crown alleges the 30-year-old punched and strangled Campbell, and dumped her body on a steep embankment near the bridge.

Evidence presented at the trial has indicated Campbell was seen kissing and dancing with a man who bar staff identified as Garnier before leaving with him in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.