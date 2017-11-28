

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax jury has been told that off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell died of strangulation, and suffered head injuries including black eyes and a fractured nose.

Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner, Dr. Matthew Bowes, testified that he identified the body found in thick brush near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge on Sept. 16, 2015, as Campbell.

Bowes says he concluded Campbell died by strangulation and that her death was a homicide.

He says Campbell suffered head trauma, including black eyes and a fractured nose.

Bowes says the head trauma likely happened "either just around or right before death."

The Crown has alleged Christopher Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police officer inside an apartment and used a green compost bin to dump the body near the bridge.

The 29-year-old man, who met Campbell at a Halifax bar, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.