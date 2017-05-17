

Cpl. Jody Allison, the RCMP officer seen in a police video interviewing William Sandeson, has taken the stand at the former Dalhousie University student’s murder trial.

Sandeson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, during a deal to buy 20 pounds of marijuana.

Samson disappeared on Aug. 15, 2015. His body has never been found.

Sandeson has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Allison told the court Wednesday that he was part of the Major Crime Unit in August 2015. He became involved in the case on Aug. 18, 2015, when he was asked to interview Sandeson.

When asked about Sandeson’s demeanour, Allison said it varied. He told the court Sandeson was calm at times and emotional at times.

Court has previously heard from two witnesses who said they saw a man slumped over a chair inside Sandeson’s apartment the night of Aug. 15, 2015. Pookiel McCabe, who lived across the hall from Sandeson, and his friend Justin Blades both testified that they had seen a pool of blood, bloodied money, and drugs on the floor in Sandeson’s kitchen.