

CTV Atlantic





William Sandeson’s former roommate has taken the stand at his first-degree murder trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Dylan Zinck told the court Tuesday that he had been living with Sandeson at the apartment on Henry Street in Halifax when Taylor Samson disappeared on Aug. 15, 2015.

Sandeson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, during a deal to buy 20 pounds of marijuana.

Zinck told the court that he had been spending a lot of time at his girlfriend’s home in August 2015, but that he went back to his apartment a few times a week.

He testified that Sandeson told him on Aug. 14, 2015 not to come home past 8 p.m. the following night. He said he stopped by the apartment at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015 and stayed for about 10 minutes.

Zinck said he didn’t return to the apartment until Sunday evening, and that he and Sandeson chatted about the cleanliness of the apartment. Zinck also testified that Sandeson told him he had thrown out their shower curtain.

Court has previously heard from two witnesses who said they saw a man slumped over a chair inside Sandeson’s apartment the night of Aug. 15, 2015. Pookiel McCabe, who lived across the hall from Sandeson, and his friend Justin Blades both testified that they had seen a pool of blood, bloodied money, and drugs on the floor in Sandeson’s kitchen.