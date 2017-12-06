

The Canadian Press





The trial for a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer has heard her DNA was located in the apartment where she was allegedly killed.

An expert witness identified Catherine Campbell's blood yesterday.

An RCMP forensic specialist told Christopher Garnier's second-degree murder trial yesterday that he tested various swabs of blood found during a search of the McCully Street apartment.

The Crown alleges the 30-year-old man punched and strangled the constable and disposed of her body on an embankment near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge on Sept. 11, 2015.