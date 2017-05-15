Featured
Live blog: Trial resumes for Dalhousie student charged in death of fellow student
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on February 8, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 7:47AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 10:08AM ADT
HALIFAX -- The trial resumes today for a former medical school student charged in the death of another university student whose body has never been found.
A jury heard last week that William Sandeson was panicked and incoherent as he tried to clean up around a man's blood-covered body in his Halifax apartment.
Justin Blades testified that he was visiting a mutual friend across the hall from Sandeson when he heard a gunshot on Aug. 15, 2015.
Sandeson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, during a deal to buy 20 pounds of marijuana.
Blades told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury his life changed the night he saw a pool of blood, bloodied cash, drugs and a body slumped over a chair, bleeding from the head.
Defence lawyer Eugene Tan has questioned Blades on his recollection of the night, referring to a statement he gave police in 2016 in which he said he didn't believe Sandeson was the shooter.
