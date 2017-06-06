

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The former girlfriend of a Halifax university student has told his murder trial she smelled cleaning products when she returned to his apartment the night Taylor Samson was last seen alive.

William Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of the 22-year-old Dalhousie University student, whose body has never been found.

Court has heard that Samson was last seen alive on video, walking into Sandeson's apartment shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015.

Defence witness Sonja Gashus told the jury today she went out for dinner with Sandeson earlier that evening, and was told she would need to leave his apartment for a period of time later that night -- something she described as unusual.

The recent Dalhousie graduate testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that she believed Sandeson was conducting a drug deal.

Gashus says she went to a friend's home nearby and received a text message from Sandeson around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2015, telling her she could return to his apartment.

She says she smelled cleaning products when she arrived there, but nothing else about his apartment was out of the ordinary.