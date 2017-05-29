

The Canadian Press





The murder trial of a Halifax medical student accused of killing a fellow Dalhousie University student will enter its seventh week today.

William Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

Last week, court heard that a blood expert spotted 44 spatter stains on a gun recovered from Sandeson's apartment in 2015.

Samson's body has not been found.