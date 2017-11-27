

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Two witnesses have told a jury they saw a man rolling a compost bin in Halifax's north end on the same morning Christopher Garnier allegedly strangled an off-duty police officer and disposed of her body using a green compost bin.

Andrew Golding said Monday he was walking to work at an automotive dealer shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, when he passed by a man pulling a green bin on North Street.

The Crown has alleged Garnier used a green compost bin to dump Catherine Campbell's body in the area of the Macdonald Bridge, at the end of North Street.

Golding testified at Garnier's second-degree murder trial that the man appeared agitated as he passed by, and that the compost bin appeared to be heavy.

"He passed by me in very close range with the bin -- close enough that I had to step out of the way," said Golding. "(He had) a frown, a grimace on his face as if he was under physical or mental duress."

Also Monday, a garbage truck driver told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he saw a man rolling a compost bin on Agricola Street, steps away from where the Crown alleges Campbell, a Truro, N.S., police constable, was killed inside an apartment.

Ronald MacDonald said he started his shift around 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, and roughly two hours into his shift, he saw a man rolling a compost bin down Agricola Street toward North Street.

The jury was again shown surveillance video of a man rolling a compost bin down the driveway of a business and onto Agricola Street, and MacDonald identified his garbage truck driving by in the background on the video.

He said the man was barefoot and wearing shorts and a T-shirt and had a scruffy beard, and that he had told colleagues about what he saw on a two-way radio.

"I told the other people I was working with that I saw something funny going by," said MacDonald.

The 29-year-old Garnier -- who the Crown alleges met Campbell hours earlier at a downtown bar -- has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.