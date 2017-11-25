

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia will have to wait at least one more day to begin their fishing season.

Fishermen in lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 were due to head out to sea early tomorrow to start placing their traps.

But Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the season opening has been delayed until at least Tuesday due to weather conditions.

Spokesperson Debbie Buott-Matheson says officials will monitor the forecast and decide today whether the season opening will have to be delayed again.