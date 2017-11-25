Featured
Lobster fishing season delayed for southwestern Nova Scotia
Fishing boats loaded with lobster traps head from Eastern Passage, N.S. on Tuesday, November 27, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 12:27PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, November 25, 2017 12:35PM AST
Lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia will have to wait at least one more day to begin their fishing season.
Fishermen in lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 were due to head out to sea early tomorrow to start placing their traps.
But Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the season opening has been delayed until at least Tuesday due to weather conditions.
Spokesperson Debbie Buott-Matheson says officials will monitor the forecast and decide today whether the season opening will have to be delayed again.