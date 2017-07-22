Featured
Lockdown imposed after inmate incident at N.S. correctional facility lifted
Nova Scotia's Springhill Institution is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 11:20AM ADT
SPRINGHILL, N.S. -- Officials at a medium-security prison in Nova Scotia say the facility is no longer under a days-long lockdown that was triggered after an incident involving 19 inmates.
Assistant warden Shannon Oickle says the lockdown was imposed Monday after an incident in which two correctional officers were assaulted.
She says the restriction remained in place after the disturbance was resolved Monday evening and all inmates involved returned to their cells.
Oickle says one inmate was treated at an outside hospital and has since returned to the institution, and two correctional officers were assaulted during the disturbance but did not require medical treatment.
Oickle says Correctional Service Canada is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
