

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A recently discovered Maud Lewis painting will go on display Tuesday, as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia highlights its unique collection of her works to coincide with a release of a Hollywood film on the famed folk artist's life.

The work entitled "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S.," was recently found by volunteers sorting through donations to the Mennonite Central Committee Thrift Centre in New Hamburg, Ont.

It will be on display April 11-16 in Halifax, coinciding with the release of the film Maudie, which opens April 14.

The film, which stars Hollywood star Ethan Hawke and British actress Sally Hawkins, has received critical acclaim at various festivals around the world.

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is home to the largest public collection of Maud Lewis works in the world, including her tiny house.

The painting is to be eventually sold through an online auction to support the Mennonite Central Committee's relief, development and peace-building work.