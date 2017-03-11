

CTV Atlantic





Recruiters from Louisiana will be in New Brunswick next week hoping to lure French teachers from the province.

The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) will be holding meetings across the province in an effort to entice French teachers to move south of the border.

The organization has had success in the past. Last year, 61 teachers from four countries – including Canada – made their way to Louisiana. CODOFIL has 30 French immersion schools in nine parishes across the state, serving about 4,500 students.

One potential problem this creates for the province is moving back to introducing French immersion in Grade 1 instead of Grade 3. As of Feb. 6, 1,803 children were enrolled in Grade 1 French immersion.

“The quality of our teachers is well known across North America,” said the province’s Department of Education in a statement. “We value our teachers and the important work they do. Of course we would like our teachers to stay here in New Brunswick, but they are free to go where they wish for work.”

The recruiter's first stop is in Moncton on Monday, then to Caraquet, Edmunston and Fredericton.