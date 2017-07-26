

CTV Atlantic





A man from Lower Sackville, N.S., has been charged for the second time in the past six weeks with driving while impaired by drugs.

The RCMP say on June 8, officers were called to Skyride Lane after a driver hit a parked car and then backed into a light pole.

Nicolas Forrest, 26, of Lower Sackville was arrested a short time later and charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

Then this past Sunday, Halifax Regional Police officers say they noticed a passing vehicle honk its horn and swerve into a No Parking zone at the corner of Argyle and Blowers streets.

Police say Forrest then opened his door and yelled at the group of women, inviting them into his vehicle.

Officers once again arrested and charged Forrest with drug-impaired driving.

Forrest remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.