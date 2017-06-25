

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he smashed his truck into a concrete wall outside the Lower Sackville Public Library.

Halifax District RCMP say the incident happened around 7:11 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from the community, was sent to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The library book-drop was closed temporarily as police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

“Our accident reconstructionist has been at the scene. He’s presently reviewing the vehicle and the data from the vehicle to see what’s going on,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Thibeau, watch commander for Halifax District RCMP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.