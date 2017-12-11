

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle left a highway in Lunenburg County Monday morning.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 325 in Maitland, N.S. just after 2:20 a.m.

Police say some residents awoke to find a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire on their front lawn, and the power pole in front of their home damaged.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater. The Lunenburg County man was later transported to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Police say Highway 325 is closed between Northfield Road and Big Lots Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.