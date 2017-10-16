

CTV Atlantic





A 34-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Branch LaHave, N.S.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a fire at a home on Oakes Road around 11:16 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a woman from Branch LaHave was arrested in Auburndale, N.S. a short time later.

Tasha Wentzell was due to appear Monday in Bridgewater provincial court to face a charge of arson.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.