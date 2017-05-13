Featured
Lunenburg RCMP seize 110 pounds of marijuana during search of home
RCMP seized approximately 110 pounds of marijuana from a home in Martin's River, N.S., following a search on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Lunenburg RCMP)
About 110 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine pills, hash oil and “shatter” was seized during a three-day search of a home in Lunenburg County this week.
Lunenburg District RCMP say around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers searched a property on Wilbur Hill Road in Martin’s River, N.S.
Police say the 22-acre property was secured and searched from Wednesday to Friday. Two people inside were arrested at the scene without incident.
Officers say they dismantled and seized two sophisticated marijuana grow operations and 60 mature marijuana plants. Police also seized a large amount of cash and other paraphernalia related to the trafficking of illegal drugs.
"Drug operations of this scale pose a risk to public safety in a number of ways." says S/Sgt. Stephen MacQueen, District Commander for Lunenburg District RCMP in a statement. "With operations like this, we often see an increase in other criminal or violent acts."
Johnathan Christopher Hatt, 45, and Mary Retieffe-Hatt, 46, both of Martin's River, have been charged with:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Marihuana
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Marihuana Resin (Oil)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking THC (shatter)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
Hatt appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Friday and was released on conditions. Retieffe-Hatt was released Wednesday. Police expect to lay more charges.
Both Hatt and Retieffe-Hatt are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on July 26.
