

CTV Atlantic





The picturesque town of Lunenburg, N.S., will be seen in the background of a new show streamed on the American subscription video on demand service, Hulu.

From the grips, production assistance and transportation crew, it takes dozens of people to film a television show and in Nova Scotia, film jobs have proven difficult to find.

“There’s huge amounts of work in Canada because of our Canadian dollar and we have a lot of skilled people here, but Nova Scotia is really struggling,” says greensman, William Gerhardt.

Gerhardt has been working on film sets for over 20 years and says he has dealt with a number of exterior locations. He adds that 2017 has been his leanest year yet.

“The funding system put in Nova Scotia off the map for a lot of producers, so with the exception of one big project it's been very lackluster,” Gerhardt says.

Funding is the film tax credit financial incentives that entice producers to come to the province.

The provincial government guided the film tax credit in 2015 and the industry is still rebounding.

“A lot of people have moved up to Toronto and other places to film,” says Chris Rolls.

Rolls is a crewmember from Toronto who drove to Lunenburg for the project. The television pilot is an adaption of the graphic novel ‘Locke and Key' and stars Danny Glover.

The outside of the small fishing village has been shot in the town, but the bulk of the work is being done in Toronto.

Production manager, Shauna Hatt, says even this short shoot is good for the province.

“Every production that comes to town now whether it's going to allow people to pay their mortgage or not does give them a lift and it reminds them about what we are fighting for,” Hatt says.

The IATSE is the union that represents costumer’s grips transportation workers and others behind the camera. The union says Nova Scotia’s tax credit fell in 2014.

Records for the province say it is over $11 million so far in 2017.

While the film industry isn’t as profitable as it once was, many of the show’s crewmembers say they’re hopeful.

In May, the provincial budget promised $23 million to the film industry, up more than $10 million from 2016.

“I’m very hopeful where there's life there's hope,” says Hatt. “We are still here with we are still working as you can see. So I think I’m betting on the crew and the suppliers here. They built the industry and I’m betting they can hang on long enough to restore it to the vibrant in the street it was before.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.