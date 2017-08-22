

CTV Atlantic





The multimillion dollar Halifax Harbour Bridges project known as the Big Lift is costing more than anticipated and remains behind schedule.

The Macdonald Bridge has been under construction since March 2015, with most of the work happening overnight and weekends.

In 2010, the Big Lift project price tag was $205 million. It is currently $2 million over budget, with more left to do. Halifax Harbour Bridges CEO Steve Snider says there are many reasons for that.

“It had been anticipated initially this project would be completed sooner than it was, but a combination of some of the technical challenges we had and what Mother Nature threw at us has delayed it,” says Snider.

The biggest criticism of the project has come from cyclists, with their path being both delayed and impeded.

“There still are spots still with one lane,” says one cyclist. “Someone's going to get hurt.”

The focus now is on installing the last of four expansion joints, wrap up paving and the dehumidification system. The majority of the work will be wrapped up in January, with the last major item known as a "traveller" set to be installed next spring.

The weekend closures should wrap up late September and nightly closures from Sunday to Thursday will continue until late fall. But Silva says that will depend on the weather and technology.

A request for proposals will be issued this week to find a consulting engineering firm to do an analysis on whether the neighbouring MacKay Bridge should be repaired or completely replaced.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.