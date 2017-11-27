

CTV Atlantic





A mail carrier is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Campbellton, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Vanier Street shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

Police say a car was changing lanes when it struck a man who was delivering mail on the side of the road.

The 37-year-old mail carrier was taken to hospital in Campbellton and later airlifted to hospital in Moncton. Police say he sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. The 45-year-old Dalhousie man is due to appear in Campbellton court on Monday.