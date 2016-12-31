

CTV Atlantic





A helicopter along with a ground search and rescue team are searching for a 15-year-old Cape Breton boy.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Kobe Clarence Pink was last seen around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Kobe lives on Point Aconi Road in the Sydney Mines area.

A Facebook post from his brother gathered over 3,000 shares in less than 11 hours.

Police describe the 15-year-old as standing 5’5” and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater with the crest “Crooks & Castles” on front, along with a black ball capwith the name “Jordan” written on the front in white letters.

He was also wearing black track pants and black and red Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Kobe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.