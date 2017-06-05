

CTV Atlantic





The only grocery store in a small town in central New Brunswick has been destroyed by an early Monday morning fire.

The blaze started at the Foodland store on Main Street in Minto around 7 a.m. Employees were already in the grocery store, preparing for work, when the fire broke out.

The fire spread quickly throughout the building, and another nearby was damaged.

Power also was cut much of the village and thick, black smoke was seen for kilometres.

Several fire departments from as far away as Fredericton called to the scene. It didn't take long for it to become clear the building could not be saved.

There were no injuries, but up to 40 people are now out of work. The Foodland is the village's only grocery store – the local Save Easy closed its doors just over three years ago.

The Gallagher family owns the property. Jim Gallagher worked at the store for 15 years, beginning when he was 10-years-old.

“Minto has taken some hits in the past and this is a large one,” says Gallagher. “It's tragic; it's very tragic there are a lot of people grieving this institution.”

The village council held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon. Mayor Donald Gould says they're trying to ensure area convenience stores have enough staples on hand, like milk and bread.

“It’s going to impact big time because we either go to Chipman or go to Fredericton,” says resident Donald Legere.

Chipman is 20 minutes away by car, Fredericton is 40 minutes.

“There are lots of people who have no vehicles,” says resident Sherri Cormier. “They have no way to get to Fredericton or to Chipman, the closet two places, so they rely on taxis and/or walking.”

Representatives from Sobeys, which owns the Foodland chain, were also in the village Monday.

“Let's hope another grocery store opens up somewhere, there are enough empty buildings in this town,” says Legere.

There is no official word on how the fire began.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.

DEVELOPING: The Foodland grocery store in Minto, NB is on fire @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/iw0oju6912 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) June 5, 2017

Cloud of thick black smoke hanging over Minto, can be seen for kilometres. Several fire departments responding @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/sk3vy5Osu8 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) June 5, 2017